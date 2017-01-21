Mumbai: Illegal hookah parlour raided in Khar society

The Khar police yesterday raided an illegal hookah parlour in a posh society at Khar West, and detained around 20 to 25 people. Many complaints have been allegedly registered against the parlour, Lavender Lounge, by the members of the society.

Ramchandra Jadhav, the Senior Police Inspector said, “We detained all the people present inside and along with them we have booked the manager of the parlour, Sameer, under the Anti-Tobacco Act.”

According to the society members, the youngsters staying there are getting attracted to the hookah parlour.