In a tragic incident, an Indian Army jawan from Maharashtra’s Parbhani district has been approaching every police station possible to find his 33-year-old wife and one-year-old daughter who went missing in Arunachal Pradesh a month ago.



The 37-year-old jawan was posted in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tenga valley, when the incident occurred. Now disappointed by police inaction has decided to approach the Maharshtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for help, as per a report by the Hindustan Times.

The jawan said that his wife and their one-year-old daughter stepped out of their home to visit a temple nearby and never returned. He said that on September 20, his wife took their baby daughter to go to the nag temple near their house after which they planned to go shopping to the market close to her home. However, then the jawan came back home in the evening he found his six-year-old son alone who told him that his wife had not yet returned. Immediately, the jawan went to his neighbours house to find out if his wife and daughter were there. On finding they were missing he informed senior officers of the regiment who then organized a search party.

When they could not find any trace of the mother and daughter, the jawan filed a missing person’s complaint at the Rupa police station. During the investigation, the officers found that the jawan’s wife was spotted at an army post two kilometers away from their quarters. The jawan at the post said he asked the lady to take a lift from an Omni coming their way as it was raining and she had a baby with her, the entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

On asking the driver of the Omni, he said that he had dropped the woman at the Nag temple and knew nothing else.

The jawan said, “We searched all the nearby railway stations and also put up posters at important locations. It’s almost a month now, and I still don’t know where my wife and daughter are.”

In a twist to the case, since his wife and daughter went missing the Jawan and his father-in-law have been getting calls from a number that the police have not yet been able to trace. The jawan said, This number is the only lead we have. On many occasions, we have got calls from the same number, but no one speaks from the other end. Despite my repeated requests, the police have not tracked down the number. I am really disappointed that a serving Army jawan is getting such a treatment.”

Finally, after one month of chasing police officials to look for his wife and daughter’s whereabouts, the jawan approached Dhananjay Munde, leader of Opposition in Maharashtra legislative council who took him to meet the CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday. The CM, in turn, got in touch with the Union Minister of state for home Hansraj Ahir who told him that an officer would be appointed to look into the matter. Ahir also asked the jawan to meet him personally. Dhananjay Munde said, “It is sad that a jawan who is fighting for the country has had to face such a situation. The governments are not showing sufficient seriousness in dealing with the matter. I am hoping that the Maharashtra government and the Centre will pursue this case seriously.”

