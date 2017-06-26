Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, 200 inmates booked for allegedly rioting in Byculla Jail



Indrani Mukerjea

Main accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea and 200 other inmates was booked by authorities at Byculla Jail for allegedly rioting after the killing of a female prisoner.

According to Hindustan Times, Indrani and the inmates gathered on the terrace of Byculla Jail to protest the murder of Manjula Govind Shete, 40, and even damaged property and assaulted prison officials.

According to sources, Manjula Govind Shete, 40, was found in an unconscious state in her barrack on Friday, and was rushed to JJ hospital. She was declared dead on arrival. The inmates learnt of the news when they came out of their barracks on Saturday morning. Incensed, they climbed the 15-feet high building in the premises and hurled utensils and stones at the administration. They also burnt clothes. However, authorities succeeded in taking control of the situation. In the ruckus, three security personnel including two females were injured.



Manjula Govind Shete

Manujla Govind Shete, a Bhandup resident was arrested by Bhandup police station in 1996 for murdering her brother's wife, Vidya. She and her mother Godavari were given a life sentence in 2004. "We suspect the death is caused by the attack by jail official on her. We want a fair investigation in the matter," said Anand Shetye, brother of the deceased.

After the clash broke out between inmates and the jail staff, Indrani Mukerjea spoke to the inmates and asked them to calm down. She also suggested they raise their complaints through advocates.