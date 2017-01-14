Mumbai: Inebriated woman goes on a rampaging spree



Just after the accident, the woman was found abusing those who had gathered at the spot

It was complete chaos at the Good Shepherd Church junction near Four Bungalows around 1 am on Friday, when a 41-year-old drunk woman Zahira Merchant banged her red Polo into a roadside pole. The impact of the collision sent the car back to the centre of the road, blocking traffic on both sides. Even though the car was badly damaged, fortunately no one was injured in the incident.

According to police, Merchant was travelling with another woman from the Four Bungalows side towards Juhu Versova Link Road, when the incident took place. Since the car was an automatic one, the gear got stuck after the collision, which made it almost impossible to move the vehicle. The front side of the car, which had a Pune registration number, was completely damaged in the incident.

Speaking to mid-day, senior inspector of Versova police station Kiran Vasantrao Kale said, “The woman was driving in an inebriated condition, which was found after she underwent a medical test. No casualties have been reported in the incident. Zahira has been charged a hefty fine.”

Dhaval Shah, who was present at the spot when the accident took place said, “When cops reached the spot, the woman was puking and abusing those who had gathered near her vehicle. She was driving at a very high speed, which can be made out from the damage the car has suffered. If the airbags didn’t function on time, then the passengers would have suffered fatal injuries.”