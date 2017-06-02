Mumbai: Injured jackal rescued from Vikhroli dies at SGNP

In what can be termed as the rarest of rare death that took place because of the fast eating habit, the jackal that was rescued from Vikroli few days back died at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) on May 26.

Confirming the same the Veterinary Officer at Sanjay Gandhi National Park(SGNP) said , "The jackal which was brought to SGNP on May 24 night and the animal was found dead at 6 am on May 26. The animal had taken chicken in the evening and had water. As per the postmortem report the the beast died to asphyxia due to regurgitation of feed causing choking of oesophagus and pharynx."

On May 27 , midday had done a story in which it was stated that the rescue operation was done by the NGO RAWW, an injured sub-adult male jackal was rescued near the staff quarters of Godrej at Vikroli east in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

On last Wednesday the team of volunteers from NGO RAWW had safely rescued a sub-adult male golden jackal near the staff quarters of Godrej in Vikhroli east. The mammal was separated from its pack and chased by a group of dogs after which it landed into a residential society sharing boundaries connected to the mangrove habitat.

As there were earlier reports of human-jackal conflict in the area in the past, the residents in the localaity panicked after spotting the jackal near their premises. Earlier this month there were human-jackal conflicts that were reported in the eastern suburbs of Ghatkopar, where few people were reportedly bitten by one.

In an attempt to find an escape route the distressed and traumatised animal fell into a deep pit where it suffered few injuries and from which it was unable to get out. A distress call was reported to our helpline about a jackal stuck in a residential area from Godrej staff and at the same time Amar Deshpandefrom Godrej alerted me about the same. With a quick intimation to the forest department, RAWW team sent its rescue team led by Chinmay Joshi and Pratik Bhanushali along with 6 rescuers Adwait V Jadhav , Rajiv VKaliwada, Vivek, Niraj, SaiyyamDharamshi, Mitesh Raimangya two volunteers Aman Shah,Yash Shah and ambulance to ensure smooth rescue.

In order to see the jackal, many people had also gathered but the rescue team did affective crowd management. The jackal was safely rescued within a 20-minute operation and transported in a fibre cage to SGNP (Sanjay GandhiNational Park) for initiating further treatment and actions.