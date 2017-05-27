Mumbai: Injured jackal rescued in Vikhroli



The injured sub-adult male jackal

In a yet another successful rescue operation done by the NGO RAWW, an injured sub-adult male jackal was rescued near the staff quarters of Godrej at Vikroli east in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

Pawan Sharma , the founder and President from NGO RAWW said , "On Thursday evening we safely rescued a sub-adult male golden jackal near the staff quarters of Godrej in Vikroli east. The mammal was separated from its pack and chased by a group of dogs after which it landed into a residential society sharing boundaries connected to the mangrove habitat."

As there were earlier reports of human-jackal conflict in the area in the past, the residents in the localaity were panicked to spot the jackal near their premises. Earlier this month there were human-jackal conflict incidents that were reported in the eastern suburbs of Ghatkopar where few people were reportedly bitten by a jackal.

"In an attempt to find an escape route the distressed and traumatised animal failed the attempt and fell into a deep pit where it suffered few injuries and from which it was unable to get out off. A distress call was reported to our helpline about a jackal stuck in a residential area from Godrej staff and at the same time Amar Deshpandefrom Godrej alerted me about the same." Said Sharma

With a quick intimation to the forest department, RAWW team sent its rescue team led by Chinmay Joshi and Pratik Bhanushali along with 6 rescuers Adwait V Jadhav , Rajiv VKaliwada, Vivek ,Niraj, SaiyyamDharamshi, Mitesh Raimangya two volunteers Aman Shah,Yash Shah and ambulance to ensure smooth rescue.

In order to see the jackal, many people had also gathered but the rescue team did affective crowd management.

"The jackal was safely rescued within a 20 minute rescue opeiation and transported in a fibre cage to SGNP (Sanjay Gandhi National Park) for initiating further treatment and actions." Said Chinmay Joshi who led the rescue operation

The jackal was given initial treatment by SGNP Veterinary officer Dr. Shailesh Pethe along with SGNP rescue team members Rajendra Bhoir , Namdeo Jirve of SGNP.

The jackal is currently admitted at the national park and kept under observation where the further treatment and actions will be initiated.

There are plans to organize an awareness program in the area along with the Thanee Forest Department(Territoral).