Mumbai: Inspired by Eman Ahmed, 3 obese kids admitted for life saving treatment in Saifee

Yogita, Anisha and Harsh Nandwani suffer from a rare genetic disorder that results in acute obesity; inspired by Eman they will participate in a clinical trial at Saifee



(From right) Yogita is 7-year-old and weighs 45kg; Anisha, 5-year-old, 68kg; Harsh, 3-year-old, 25 kg

Even as Eman Ahmed was leaving Saifee Hospital, three children -- between the ages 3 and 7 -- arrived from Gujarat for life-saving treatment. The three siblings all suffer from a genetic mutation that has resulted in acute obesity.

While 7-year-old Yogita Nandwani tips the scale at 45 kg, her sister, 5-year-old Anisha is even heavier at 68 kg, and 3-year-old Harsh weighs 25 kg. Their father is a daily-wage labourer and cannot afford the treatment the kids require. At one point, he had even considered selling his kidney to fund their treatment.

Two years ago, the kids were treated at an Ahmedabad hospital, after which they shed some weight. However, since then, they have started gaining kilos again. Doctors in Gujarat told them their condition has no cure, and surgery is not an option either.

After reading about Dr Muffazal Lakdawala taking on Eman’s case and successfully bringing her weight down from 500 kg to 176.1 kg, the kids’ father approached the doctor to ask for help. Dr Lakdawala then invited the kids to join a clinical study for a drug at Saifee Hospital.

Dilip Nandwana, uncle to the three obese children, said, “We contacted Dr Muffazal Lakdawala after reading about Eman. If he can treat a foreigner, then why not Indians? We were asked to come today to admit the children, who are suffering from a rare genetic disorder.”