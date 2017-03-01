Mumbai: Instead of lodging dowry case, cops insult bride, father



Representational pic

As if the shock of being left high and dry at her wedding by the groom wasn't enough, a bride was allegedly humiliated by the police.

On February 20, the wedding day, Gulsaba Ansari (22) and her family were shocked when her groom, Safdar Yunis Khan did not turn up. They waited for over six hours for him. The wedding was fixed 6 months back through a relative. The groom's family had initially promised that they would not take dowry. After Khan did not turn up, Shakeel and Gulsaba went to his house, where they were told to give the dowry.

Gulsaba's father Shakeel refused to bow own to the dowry demands of a Bullet bike, TV, refrigerator and Rs 2 lakh. Shakeel, who is a labourer, decided to approach the police. Shakeel said that the police officer at Malwani police station asked him to go home, as the bride and groom had not spent their wedding night together. He also allegedly asked why Shakeel thought of getting his daughter married if he did not have money for dowry.

The on duty officer, Vivek Lamtude allegedly told Shakeel that as the couple had not spent the first night together, he could get his daughter married. "My daughter's life has been destroyed. She has become a laughing stock among our relatives," said Shakeel. Despite repeated attempts to contact him, Lamtude remained unavailable for comment.

Deepak Patangade, Senior PI, Malwani police station, said, "I was away regarding election bandobast. I am not aware of what happened. I will look into it."

Ashok Dudhe DCP, said, "I don't know about this. I will get the details, and take action accordingly."