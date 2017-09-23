Mumbai: Iqbal Kaskar reveals more about Dawood Ibrahim and family

While Iqbal Kaskar claims hasn't been in touch with Dawood Ibrahim since 2003, he revealed that his family did meet Dawood's wife Mehjabeen Shaikh in Dubai sometime in 2016



While Iqbal Kaskar claims hasn't been in touch with his fugitive, underworld don brother Dawood Ibrahim since 2003, he revealed that his family did meet Dawood's wife Mehjabeen Shaikh in Dubai sometime in 2016.

Kaskar, who was arrested by the Thane police in an extortion case, said the families spent the day together in Dubai. "During the interrogation, he allegedly confirmed that he spoke on the phone with Mehjabeen Shaikh alias Zubeena Zareen, Dawood's wife. He said he had called his family and since Mehjabeen was with them, they were able to talk. He did not reveal what their conversation was about or speak about any link to Dawood or his wife's involvement. He claimed she came from Karachi to Dubai to meet his family. The part about Mehjabeen is being cross-verified," said an official from Thane police.

Kaskar, who was previously not cooperating, has started speaking now. "He has begun revealing some details, on the basis of which we are positively proceeding in the investigation," said Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP, Thane crime branch.

"Upon checking Kaskar's mobile phone, we found some 6-digit number to which we suspect several VOIP calls were made, which are not traceable. We are checking the authenticity of the number and also seeing who made the call and from which country," he added.

Cops are also looking at more suspects. "We have got a lead of around five to six names who are involved in the crime and were helping the gang in the extortion racket. We are verifying their involvement and once we get proper evidence, we will catch them," added the official.

The probe has also revealed that one Jaggi Konkani, who is based in Nashik and is Kaskar's brother-in-law, is also involved in the racket and would be called for questioning. His name had cropped up in another extortion case, where it was allegedly used for committing the crime.

A betting case was also registered against Konkani in 2009, added an official. Konkani's daughter's wedding in May had landed BJP minister Girish Mahajan and around eight police officers in trouble. An inquiry was being conducted against them for the same.

