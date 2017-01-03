Mumbai: Irked by Asaduddin Owaisi's tirade, BJP reports him to poll body

The AIMIM leader’s latest salvo regarding BMC funding distribution towards Muslims is being considered the kick-off to his party’s poll campaign in the city



Asaduddin Owaisi

Following yet another incendiary speech on Sunday in south Mumbai’s Muslim-dominated Nagpada, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was reported to the Election Commission of Maharashtra for seeking votes in the name of religion by the BMC — which cited the decision delivered by the Supreme Court on Monday.

Owaisi had said that of the annual BMC budget of Rs 37,000 crore, Rs 7,770 crore should be directed towards the city’s Muslims because they comprise 21 per cent of the population.

The MP’s remark is being seen as a kick-off to his party’s poll campaign in the city, which will hold its civic polls next month.

The AIMIM has made inroads in the Muslim areas from where it wants at least 25 candidates to win.

This will be the party’s first major civic poll in the city after performing surprisingly well in the Assembly elections; it has one MLA while another candidate lost by a whisker.

BJP reacts

City BJP president Ashish Shelar took a strong objection to Owaisi’s demand. “It is unconstitutional and an instigating remark. The Supreme Court has ruled today (Monday) that seeking votes in the name of religion is unconstitutional,” said Shelar.

Shelar said his party’s general secretary, Sumant Ghaisas, has written to the State Election Commission, seeking an inquiry and action against the AIMIM president.

“The demand is unconstitutional and it will affect Muslims as well. The BJP government is all-inclusive and it does not go by any percentage of population as far as development is concerned. Owaisi has always been trying to disturb communal harmony for his party’s political gains,” Shelar told mid-day.

AIMIM legislator Waris Pathan said he had not read the SC verdict yet. However, while refusing to comment on the BJP’s letter to the SEC, he said, “I think the court is yet to decide in a similar case in which leaders were accused of seeking votes in the name of Hindutva.”

SEC speaks

A senior officer in SEC said the complaint was being processed. “We have a specific method in place to deal with such objections. We will let you know development if any,” added the officer.