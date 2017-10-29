Mumbai: Is Bandra's Carter Road revamp a distant dream?

Carter Road will have to wait a while before it gets a completely new face, thanks to the contractor appointed for its revamp hauling the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) to court for terminating their contract. The reasons for the termination were substandard work as well as failure to meet deadline. Speaking to mid-day, MMB's Pradip Badiye said, "The contractor, who was blacklisted by MMB for substandard work and for not completing the work at Bandra promenade, has approached the court, so the new contract has not been awarded yet. As per the plan, the damaged tiles on the promenade will be completely changed along with beautification and landscaping work."



The contractor's equipment and construction material still lying on the incomplete portion of the promenade. Pics/Satej Shinde

MMB had blacklisted the contractor in September this year after conducting an inspection of the site as the deadline for completion of the work had already passed. They had found a lot of work still pending. And, it was local residents who complained to MMB about the substandard work. Architect PK Das from P K Das & Associates, who has prepared the plan for Bandra and Carter Road promenade said, "The contractor's work was so shoddy that the tiles had started coming off even before the work had been finished."

Following the inspection and blacklisting, MMB had, last month, come out with two tenders, one worth Rs 2.72 crore for strengthening of the pavement and compound wall and some work at the Bandra Bandstand Promenade. The second tender, worth Rs 79.92 lakh, was invited for protection and beautification at Carter Road promenade. In both tenders, the deadline for completing the work has been set at six months from the date that the tender is awarded to the contractor; failure to do so would invite a fine.



The incomplete portion of the promenade.

"Now that the matter is sub-judice, it is very difficult to say when the actual work will begin and when it will be completed," said an MMB official requesting anonymity.