Mumbai: ISIS book to get recruits hooked resurfaces online



Representational Image

ISIS has reared its ugly head in the country once again through its e-book on terror 101. The book, Muslim Gangs E-book 1, had first come under the radar of security agencies in December 2015 after an alarming number of downloads. While the police were shutting down websites where it was available, their methods seem to have been ineffective, as a government employee from Dadar recently came across it while he was surfing the internet.

The Dadar-based government employee has filed a written complaint (accessed by mid-day) with the Bhoiwada police station. In his complaint, he has mentioned that while surfing the internet, he found a link to the e-book, which got automatically downloaded once he clicked on it.

'Very attractive'

The complainant told mid-day, "The e-book's cover is very attractive; if anyone sees it, then they will download it for reading. The book includes chapters on how to become a terrorist, radicalise others and generate money for furthering their agenda and many other dangerous things. What this terror e-book contains is really not good for the youth, because of which I have filed a written complaint with Bhoiwada police station and asked them to block these sites immediately."

Sources from Bhoiwada police station said, "We have been asked by the complainant to block the sites with immediate effect. Now, we are verifying it and, if required, we will take help from the cyber crime police station."

Still blocking sites

ATS sources said, "We were successful in blocking many sites and we are still blocking every link related to the ISIS. If the terror e-book is showing up on the site again, we will block it. There is a cell working under the city police; they are keeping their eyes on such terror sites and content on the internet."