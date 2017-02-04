Mumbai: It's a jackpot seizure of gold, forex for AIU



The white gold and cleaners seized from a passenger

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) in four cases seized over 2 kg gold worth Rs 63 lakh and forex valued at Rs 16.38 lakh from passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport yesterday and arrested four people.

In one case, a gold ring was hidden in a vacuum cleaner, while in another, white gold was kept in the handles and inner metal frame of a trolley bag. An AIU officer said the accused are being interrogated to find out about the others involved.

Undeclared dollars

Two people who were to fly from Mumbai to UAE and Bangkok respectively, were nabbed with foreign currency worth Rs 16.38 lakh. While Muhammed Jalal Mullakoyathangal had 71 Canadian dollar notes valued at Rs 7.22 lakh, another passenger Nitin Trilokchand Kothari had $13,600 equivalent to Rs 9.16 lakh.

In all the four cases the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Customs Act.

Rs 63 lakh

Total worth of seized gold