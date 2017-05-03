Mumbai: Jackal attacks injure three security guards in Ghatkopar



Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

A pack of jackals has terrorised Ghatkopar's pumping house area after attacking three men within 12 hours. Two of the victims suffered injuries on their hands while trying to shield themselves from the animals, where as the third victim's lips were injured.

BMC guard Chetan Patil was the first victim. He was on duty around 1 pm on Monday when, "Suddenly from nowhere, I was attacked by an animal. I couldn't understand what was happening. The animal jumped around 4 feet in the air to attack me," said Chetan.

"I tried to shield myself with my right hand and held his throat with the left in an effort to push him away. When I choked him, his grip got loosened. I started running towards my security post, but he followed me and held my pants with his teeth. I cried out to my colleagues. As I approached the post, he ran away. Fortunately, I escaped with minor injuries" he added.



BMC security guard Chetan Patil was the first victim and Security guard Rakesh Shukla

The second victim was Rakesh Shukla, a security guard for a land belonging to Godrej, who was attacked around 8 pm while he was on the phone. "He just held my left hand. I was so scared; I pushed him with the other hand and succeeded in shooing him away," said Shukla. He has suffered injuries in his left hand.

The third victim is a man named Walid, who was attacked when he was strolling around the service road, added a guard. He is suffering from an injured lip post the attack. The Pant Nagar police were informed after Shukla was attacked. "Our mobile van went and first took them to Rajawadi Hospital and then to JJ hospital" said Pant Nagar senior inspector Prafulla Phadke, adding, "We have made a diary entry; no other victims have approached us." The guards claim there is a big pack of jackals in the area, but they've never witnessed such attacks.