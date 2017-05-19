Mumbai: Jailed former MLA abuses, threatens cop at Byculla Jail

Former MLA Ramesh Kadam, who is currently serving a jail sentence at Byculla Jail, began arguing with API Manoj Pawar, after a vehicle that was to take him to JJ Hospital arrived late



Ramesh Kadam while he was allegedly abusing API Manoj Pawar.

It's no secret that some netas like to throw their weight around, even when not holding a post, or even when in jail. Such behaviour was seen again on Thursday when jailed former MLA, Ramesh Kadam, was to be taken to JJ Hospital to meet a doctor.

Kadam allegedly abused a cop at Byculla Jail, because the vehicle that was to transport him to the hospital, came late. While waiting for it, around 10.45 am, he started walking around when the policeman on duty asked him to stay put. Kadam started arguing with him. He even said, "You don't know who I am." API Manoj Pawar, the cop on duty, then reminded him he was an accused and so he must stay put until the vehicle arrives.

False allegation

An officer from the Local Arms unit 2 who was present told mid-day, "After this, Kadam started abusing Pawar. He said he would get him booked under a false case. He even asked us to call the CP (LA), and alleged that Pawar was asking for a bribe of Rs 25,000. Then he refused to go to the hospital and began to ask us to open the jail gate."

According to a jail official, Pawar then called the main control, and reported the incident. An inspector from Nagpada police station then arrived and asked Kadam to give a statement saying he doesn't want to go to the hospital.

After this, police say Kadam decided he was ready to go to the hospital.

According to the official, the police took him to the hospital at around 12:45, where he took his MRI report and later visited ward no 3 on the ground floor where he showed it to a doctor who told him there is no need to operate for his ailment. After this at around 1:35 police took him back to the jail.

Cop wants action

API Pawar told mid-day, "Kadam abused me. He even tried to provoke me by abusing my mother and family. I kept quiet. I have registered the details of the incident in the Nagpada police station diary, and also informed a senior official. I have asked for an FIR against Kadam. I will meet the Commissioner today and tell him about this incident."

Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Deven Bharti said, "We have started an inquiry in the matter. The DCP, zone 3, has been given the responsibility of investigating it and submitting the report as soon as possible."