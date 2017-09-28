In India, 1 in every 5 people dies due to coronary heart diseases. In order to combat this alarming figure, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre started an initiative this World Heart Day. As part of which Jaslok Hospital educated and provided Cardiopulmonary resuscitation training to more than 200 Mumbai Police Officials. Renowned Cardiologist Dr Nihar Mehta, Consultant cardiologist at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre and Dr Anand Bhabhor, Consultant Genral Medicine and Critical care at Jaslok hospital along with his team educated the official on the importance of CPR training on 27th September at Azad Maidan police club.



Jaslok hospital is a renowned name in the Healthcare sector in Mumbai and believes in constantly working towards the betterment of the society. With that vision, Jaslok Hospital aims to organize many such awareness programs and educate the masses. This year, with a goal to help those who put in danger every day to protect ours, Jaslok Hospital organized the CPR training session for the police officials.



Delighted to be a part of the training session, Deepak Devraj, spokesperson and DCP of Mumbai Police said, “We have kept in mind the health of our police officials, and have decided to take a step towards the awareness of CPR training. Thanks to Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre for organizing the CPR training, the event has benefited our police officials in understanding the basic need of CPR. ”



Dr Tarang Gianchandani, CEO, of Jaslok Hospital said, “Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre has taken a big step this year. The agenda of the training session was to spread awareness about the health problems that Indians are facing and the precautionary measures that can be taken at emergency time. As training Centre’s in India are comparatively less than other countries so our multi-specialty hospital took charge on spreading awareness in the need of CPR training. The training session was a big success. Being a thought leader in the space of Healthcare, Jaslok Hospital urges everyone to be a part of this changing scenario it is striving for. CPR training is crucial and is an important resource in an emergency situation for every individual so providing a chance for survival gets doubled by the help of using the method of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation if given at the right time.