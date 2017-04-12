Mumbai: Jilted man creates girl's fake Facebook profile to defame her; held

A 29-year-old graphic designer has been arrested by the Tardeo police for allegedly creating a fake social media profile of a girl, who rejected his proposal. The accused even attempted to hack the Facebook account of one of the girl's friends.

According to a report from Hindustan Times, Prabhadevi resident Harish Dhuri, created the 19-year-old girl's fake profile and started to send lewd messages photographs and videos to her acquaintances in a bid to sully her image.

The victim became aware of this after one of her classmates asked her about an abusive message, which was sent through her apparent account. The girl then lodged a case of defamation with the police, who began investigations.

Dhuri even attempted to befriend one of the victim's friends, who ignored him. He then hacked into her Facebook profile, after which the girl got a hacker notification, which displayed his IP address.

Police traced him through this IP and apprehended the culprit at this Prabhadevi residence.

A case under sections 354 (D) (stalking) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 66 (C) and (D) under Information Technology Act has been registered against Dhuri.

In September last year, a resident of Nagpada in South Mumbai, was arrested for allegedly defaming a woman, who rejected his advances over Facebook as well as WhatsApp. He was later let off on bail.

In December 2015, a 22-year-old Mumbai boy was arrested for allegedly creating a fake account of a girl on Facebook and posting obscene morphed photos of her