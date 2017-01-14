Mumbai: JJ Hospital dean held guilty for contempt of court



JJ Hospital dean TP Lahane

The Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court on Friday allowed the application of activist Anjali Damania, thus finding T P Lahane, Dean of JJ hospital guilty of contempt of court, in former minister Chhagan Bhujbal’s stay in Bombay Hospital.

On October 27 last year, PMLA court in its order had said that Bhujbal should be taken to JJ hospital for a electrophysiology evaluation for the Holter examination. It said a machine should be brought from KEM hospital and the test should be conducted, and JJ hospital should refer Bhujbal to a private hospital for the thallium scan.

After the order, Bhujbal went through the test at JJ hospital and was referred to Bombay Hospital for another test, where he stayed for almost a month.

Application in court

Activist and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Anjali Damania, in the month of November filed an intervention application before the court, saying Bhujbal misused this court order in the name of getting a medical test done, and was spending time in a luxurious private hospital.

Damania’s application was allowed yesterday by special PMLA court judge P R Bhavake. She said, “My fight was not against Lahane but against all the doctors who protect netas. I am sure after this order no neta will dare to ask for more and no doctor will allow it.”

Lahane said, “I will give my explanation in the High Court.”