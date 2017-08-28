Mumbai Crime: Jobless Bandra man arrested for molesting nurse in broad daylight



Representational Image

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting a nurse in broad daylight.

According to reports by the Times of India, the woman was on her way to work at around 6.30am on August 17th when the accused walked up behind her and groped her. In her complaint the woman said, "As I started to scream, he disappeared in the narrow lanes." She added that the man was wearing a T-shirt and shorts which helped the police summarise that the man must be a local of Bandra. An officer from the Bandra Police station said, "We sifted through footage from cameras set up around the spot of the crime and nabbed Raju."

Also read: Mumbai: Man makes lewd gestures at woman at Kalyan station, arrested

Severely traumatized by the incident the woman did not attend work for a week and it was only on 24th August, that she filed a police complaint on the behest of her family. The accused was arrested within a couple of days of the complaint being filed.

The accused has been booked for outraging the modesty of a woman and has been granted bail as of Saturday. The police say that they are probing if the accused was involved in any other such cases.

Also read: Mumbai: 12 cases of molestation on local trains