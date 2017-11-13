Mumbai: Joyride gone wrong kills one friend, puts another in coma

Going for a joyride on their scooter proved too costly for two friends, when they rammed it into a Maruti Ritz car in Bandra-Kurla complex (BKC) on Saturday night, killing one of them. The other has slipped into a coma.



Siraj Shaikh was riding his Suzuki scooter which he rammed into the Ritz

The incident took place after 9pm when the deceased identified as Siraj Shaikh, 17, a resident of Kurla, was riding his Suzuki scooter had bought about a month ago, with pillion rider, Atish Chudiwala, 18, a resident of Kalina. They reached BKC and were going towards Bandra when the two-wheeler crashed into the car. The two fell down and sustained severe injuries to the head and body in the incident, the police said.

"The two were very good friends and had started to work in the same organisation. The company they worked for provides Internet services. Siraj had just got a bike for himself about a month ago. After the incident passersby and locals gathered and rushed them to hospital where Siraj was declared dead and Atish has been in coma since. Both families are extremely saddened by the incident," said Adnan Patni, a friend of the victims.

A police official said, "A case under Sections 304 A, 337, 338, 279 of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act has been registered against the deceased in the matter since the primary investigations revealed negligence and rash riding by the deceased."

