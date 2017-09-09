Mumbai: Juhu fire survivors have no food or roof over their heads

Waiting to hear some news about their injured loved ones, relatives have been staying at Cooper Hospital with no food or water, and no other place to call home



Hashnara Loshkar and her daughter Jubaiya have been staying at the hospital since the blaze

Even as the Juhu fire victims battle for life, their family members are facing a different kind of battle for survival, with no food or water or a roof above their heads.

The victims were migrant labourers, whose only home was in the makeshift accommodation at the construction site, which was gutted in the blaze. With nowhere else to go, the families have been camping at Cooper Hospital since Wednesday, hungry, homeless and waiting to hear some good news about their loved ones.

No offer of assistance

Hashnara Loshkar, whose husband has been admitted at Cooper for the last 48 hours, has been living on the fifth floor with her daughter Jubaiya, 2. "I came here with my husband on the night of the incident and have been at the hospital since then," said Loshkar, who hails from Kolkata. "In the last two days, no one has come to help us. I have been staying at the hospital since the accident. There is no provision for even water or food. I don't know what is going to happen after this."

Where's the builder?

From the Kindo family, as many as four were admitted with injuries, but no one has come forward to help them. "Our family members used to work for the builder, and the blast happened at the construction site. Why has no one come forward from the builder's side to help us yet?"

said Kanti Topo, the aunt of one of the injured victims.

Francis Kindo, another family member, said, "The treatment is good so far, but we do not have any clarity yet on who is going to pay for it. So far, no one has taken our statement, and neither has anyone come forward to offer assistance or even ask about our condition."