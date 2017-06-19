Mumbai: Junior colleges do away with management quota



Many believe the transfer would also be unfair for those associated with colleges. PIC for REPRESENTATION

Students opting for admission to first year junior college (FYJC) through the management quota may have to think again, as many colleges have already transferred the 5 per cent quota to the centralised online admission system.

Principals of different colleges from across the city believe that since the school education department has started the online admission of FYJC, they have to face a lot of pressure from influential people towards admission of their children and relatives in the management quota.

While the transfer will increase the number of seats available under the online admission process, many believe that it would also be unfair for those associated with colleges, as the 5 per cent quota is their right.

Fair opportunity

"For the past three years, we have been transferring our management quota seats to the online admission section, just because we want to give a fair opportunity to all students."

"Moreover, if we keep the quota, then we have to face a lot of pressure from influential people," said Tushar Desai, Principal of DG Ruparel College of Art, Science and Commerce, Matunga.

Speaking to mid-day about the transparency of the admission process, principal of Siddharth College of Commerce and Economics, Churchgate, Umaji Maske said, "The centralised online admission system has brought about a lot of transparency in the process and by transferring the 5 per cent management quota, we are trying to achieve the same."

"Last year we had transferred our management seats to the online admission process, but this time as we were busy with the minority quota admissions, no decision was taken.

Once we are done with the minority section, we will decide whether to transfer the management quota seats or not," said Uma Maheshwari Shankar, principal of S.I.E.S College, Sion.

Not fair

Meanwhile, Principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate, Ashok Wadia said, "Management quota is mainly for the family members and relatives of the teaching and non-teaching staff of colleges. They deserve these benefits, as they serve the colleges and hence, should not be deprived of it."