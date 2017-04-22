Mumbai: Karan Johar's babies' hospital lands in trouble, faces 'cuts'

Representational picture

The Bombay High Court's order to axe illegal extensions of buildings and structures near the airport area, to ensure flight safety, will hit several big names. mid-day has accessed a list of over 400 structures that are likely to be axed. The list, prepared by the Airport Authority of India (AAI), includes establishments such as Surya Hospital in Santacruz, Kingfisher House in Vile Parle east, Phoenix Market City, Masarani Industrial Estate and Kalpana Talkies.

As per the report prepared by the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), these structures have been identified as 'obstacles' near runways 9, 14, 27 and 32. Several slums and hutments near Vile Parle east, Santacruz east, Kurla, Sakinaka have also made it to the list for being a threat to flight safety.

Following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the obstruction in flight path, the High Court last week ordered demolition or height reduction of 427 residential and commercial structures. The court has allotted time up to two months for the demolition work to the AAI, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the BMC and other planning authorities.

According to a survey conducted in 2010-11 by the AAI and the MIA, 110 structures posed as obstruction in flight path. The court said following this report, the DGCA had issued a notice to these structures. However, only notices were served and no concrete action was taken. In another survey carried out in 2015-16, 317 structures were found to be violating the height limit.

At present, the AAI approval's is required for constructing buildings within a 3 km radius of the airport. Beyond that radius, the AAI has set different height limits to ensure flight safety.