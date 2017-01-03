Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'accountant' hacker finally cools heels in jail

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fan had apparently filed her I-T return for her just to get access to her phone number



Kareena discovered the account was hacked when her CA couldn’t access it and the password was changed

Oh, what a fan he turned out to be! Six months after actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s I-T account was hacked and returns on her behalf were seemingly filed, the Mumbai police’s cyber wing on Monday arrested an employee of a paramilitary force from Hyderabad.

But here’s the kicker: He went through all of that just so that he could access her phone number — printed on the acknowledgement receipt. The loopy plan failed though, since one security feature kicked in and he ultimately didn’t get his hands on that number.

Hyderabad fan

“Accused Manoj Kumar Tiwari, who is posted with the accounts department of a paramilitary force’s unit in Hyderabad, was arrested under sections 419 of Indian Penal Code and 66, 66C and 43 of Information Technology Act,” confirmed Sachin Patil, deputy commissioner of police (Cyber).

“Using his expertise on the subject, as he handles returns for other government employees in his department, Tiwari managed to get the actress’s PAN details and then using the same, hacked her account by changing the password,” said an officer, adding, “He then filed her I-T return using an e-intermediator software.”

After the actress’s complaint, a team of officers, comprising senior PI Neeta Phadke and assistant inspector Gaud, analysed the technical details of the online system he used and traced him down. It was during interrogation that Tiwari finally confessed to the police that he is a big fan of the actress and just wanted her phone number desperately. So he came up with this plan to zero in on it.

The accused has now been released on bail, however, as the offence is bailable.

Flashback

In August 2016, the actress’s Income Tax account was hacked and her quarterly returns were filed. She discovered the hack when her CA couldn’t access her account and the password was surprisingly changed. She, through her representative, then filed an FIR with the cyber police station.