Mumbai: KC college makes Aadhaar, voter ID must; then says never mind

After issuing a notice on Aug 28 declaring the documents mandatory for admission, authorities issue a new one that makes no mention of the cards



Don't have an Aadhaar card and voter ID? Then, no admission for you in K C Law College. But wait, this just in: the college has already done a volte-face.

Even though there's no such regulation by the Mumbai University or state government, regarding making these documents mandatory for admission, the reputed South Mumbai college on August 28 had put up a notice stating that both these documents were a must. However, when mid-day called up the college yesterday and asked about this, authorities said they have issued a new notice, which makes no mention of either document.

Students not having these cards are still wary though, worried if they might lose their seat. The worried lot is the first-year students going on to the second year. As per rules, every college conducts a nominal admission process every year.

Seeking clarity

A student, worried about the first notice, said, "We are already students of this college, just going ahead to the next year. Why is just our college asking for these documents that no other is?"

"A college can't suddenly ask us to furnish both documents in just a week. When we requested for relaxation, we were told that we can apply for the two cards and submit copies of the receipts or an undertaking stating that we will submit them after admission," said another student, adding that after all this drama the college came out with another notice, completely different from the first one.

Quick U-turn?

When contacted, principal Dr Sunita Khariwala said, "Aadhaar card details are required from students applying for scholarships as well as for the management information system. And the election commission has asked colleges to encourage students to vote. But we have not made either document mandatory."

A senior official of the university clarified, "None of these documents is mandatory for admission. Aadhaar card details are asked only from those who are availing any government scholarship, because that money gets transferred directly into the students' bank accounts. But voter ID card details are not asked. The election commission has simply requested colleges to encourage students to vote."