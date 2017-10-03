As the first civic hospital in the city to take an environment-friendly initiative, KEM Hospital started a project of converting dry products into compost and then using it as fertilizer for plants on the premises. On Monday, the hospital authorities installed an iron box, in which the composting will be carried out. Three more such boxes would be placed on the hospital premises by the end of this week. The main purpose of the project is to convert dry products into compost, which would not only help in keeping the premises clean but would also provide fertilizers for plants.

KEM Hospital.

Speaking to mid-day, Dr Avinash Supe, dean of KEM hospital, said, "We installed the first compost box on Monday. Three more will be added soon. These will help in composting leaves and other dry waste collected from the hospital premises. The by-product will then be used as fertilizers for the plants in the hospital's garden." Sources said that soon other hospitals would replicate the same process to keep their premises clean.

