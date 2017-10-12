Days after Shiv Sainiks attacked Dr Harish Pathak, the head of the Forensic Department of KEM Hospital, he has approached Mumbai police seeking protection, fearing physical assault again. In a letter addressed to the Mumbai Police Commissioner on Tuesday, he sought 'police protection against such disgruntled elements'.

This comes after an article published in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana stated that the six Shiv Sainiks who were arrested for assaulting him, had gone to KEM to donate blood but were falsely charged by him. Following this, Sena corporators and MLAs also held a meeting with hospital dean Dr Avinash Supe, to discuss the matter.



The victim Dr Harish Pathak has approached police fearing physical assault again

"Now, they have completely turned the case against me though I had no role to play. I don't want anyone to get in the campus again and attack me, so I have requested police for protection," said Dr Pathak.

On September 30, a day after the Elphinstone Road station stampede, around 5.30pm Dr Pathak was attacked by a group of Shiv Sainiks from Pune, Shirdi and Virar, who tried to write zero on his head.

On the day of the incident, KEM hospital had published a poster with pictures of the victims for identification, with numbers on their heads.

Following this, the Shiv Sena members questioned him how he would feel if anyone wrote zero on his head.

Several reporters present there had started shouting and took pictures of the incident. Following this, an FIR was filed at Bhoiwada police station.

