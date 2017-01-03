Mumbai: KEM opens new ward for blood transfusions

The ward is the first of its kind and caters specifically to patients with blood disorders who need regular transfusions



The transfusion ward has been set up on the 11th floor

KEM, the city’s biggest civic hospital, has started a first-of-its-kind ward specifically for patients who need regular blood transfusions.

Patients suffering from blood cancer, thalassaemia and haemophilia require blood transfusion on a regular basis, and many such patients visit the hospital from across the state. Due to overcrowding, they would be forced to sit outside the haematology ward or share beds.

Now, a separate day care ward has been formed on the 11th floor of the building for these patients alone. Hospital dean Dr Avinash Supe said the new ward is meant for adult patients, while paediatric patients will continue to be treated in the original haematology ward.

“This is the first-of-its-kind adult day centre for patients suffering from blood diseases. No other hospital under BMC has formed such a centre.

Patients who need blood transfusion can come directly to the centre and after transfusion, they can go back in the evening. This will decrease the rush of patients,” said Dr Supe.

“We often get patients who are in pain and start crying. As there was no separate ward for children and adults, the paediatric patients would get scared. So, this separate ward has been now constituted,” said a haematologist.

One the families that have already benefited from the new ward is Haria Dave and her 27-year-old thalassaemic son, who came for treatment from Currey Road.

“Earlier, we had to wait from morning for the blood transfusion and, due to lack of bed, after the transfusion, I had to wait outside the ward on the floor with my son. But now, thanks to the separate ward, it has become easier. In fact, beds are also available for patients,” she said.