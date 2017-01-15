Mumbai: Kesari Tours fined for ruining honeymoon

A tour operator has been asked by the Parel Consumer Court to pay over Rs 2 lakhs to a Powai resident who had, in 2015, approached the firm for help regarding visa for a trip he was making to New Zealand with his wife.

The firm, Kesari Tours, didn’t book a transit visa for the couple from Singapore to Australia, which meant that they were detained at Singapore and asked to return, effectively ruining their honeymoon. In an order, dated January 12, 2017, Kesari Tours has been asked to pay Rs 1,93,000 along with 9 per cent interest from the day of filing the complaint (October 30, 2015) to the complainant Prajish Nair towards his air tickets and hotel expenses. The court also said that Kesari is entitled to pay Nair Rs 25,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 10,000 for the cost of litigation.

Kesari in their statement said Nair had approached them for a visa. “However, Nair did not submit tickets and travel itinerary to Kesari. There is no negligence on the part of our firm,” it read.

Judge BS Wasekar and member HK Bhaise, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum in Central Mumbai, in its order observed, “Nair had handed over all the documents required for visa to Kesari including air tickets and tour itinerary. The opponent (Kesari tours) is expected to know all visa procedures. Therefore, the submission of opponent that air tickets and tour itinerary was not submitted to the opponent cannot be accepted."