Mumbai: Khar residents want 'kabutarkhana' to go

The locals' protest comes a week after mid-day's report on how a Borivli woman had succumbed to a fungal infection caused by pigeon poop

The decades-old kabutarkhana near Khar station got a makeover last year. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

Khar residents are flocking together to stage a 'coo' against the decades-old Khar kabutarkhana, demanding that it be removed because of the health risks and nuisance to traffic. This comes just days after mid-day highlighted how an infection from pigeon droppings caused the death of an elderly woman living near a kabutarkhana in Borivli.

Anandini Thakoor, trustee of the Khar Residents' Association, said, "We have been complaining about this to the BMC for months now, but nothing has been done. The kabutarkhana is bang in the middle of the road, blocking the traffic and causing problems to people shopping in the market and to commuters going in and out of Khar station, just a few metres away."

Mona Irani, a resident, said, "It is a nuisance because it is in the middle of the road. The residents have been facing a lot of problems because of it." "We have been demanding that the kabutarkhana be moved for several years, but all our complaints seem to fall on deaf ears. We don't understand the point of it being in a residential locality. Now that the monsoon has begun, the condition will only worsen," said another Khar resident.

The kabutarkhana is right in the middle of the road, causing traffic problems and inconveniencing residents, as well as commuters at Khar station. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

'Iconic landmark'

But not everyone is keen on removing the local landmark. The managing committee claims there can be no hygiene issues as they clean the kabutarkhana thrice a day. The decades-old pigeon feeding area was given a makeover only last year, it pointed out.

Arshad Virani (37), who lives in Virani Manzil, right opposite the kabutarkhana, said, "I have seen the kabutarkhana since my childhood; it has been here for several decades. If we move it now, what will the pigeons do? They just come to eat and fly away."

"I don't have any problem with the kabutarkhana, nor have I or my family faced any health issues because of it. It is an iconic landmark and must not be relocated," he added.

Nira Villa resident Hemant Dalal said, "Neither I nor the 18 other families living in my building have had any health complaints because of the pigeons, who have been coming here for over 30 years; how can we remove it now?"

A statement from the kabutarkhana managing committee read, "We have been maintaining the place since 1992. It is cleaned thrice a day. Last year, we also started a signature campaign among the local residents and shopkeepers, and we were able to get a positive response from maximum people. Over 2,000 people signed against moving the kabutarkhana."



mid-day's June 6 report on how fungal infection caused by pigeon droppings killed a woman in a Borivli housing society

'Will protest'

Thakoor, on the other hand, insists that there is quite a large number of people who want the kabutarkhana gone, but the authorities were ignoring their wishes to appease the other camp.

"We have brought the matter to our elected representatives, but I believe nothing has been done so as to not hurt the sentiments of a particular community. Now, we have decided to launch a demonstration in the coming days to get the issue resolved," she said.

According to another resident, Pramila Khare, they had gathered at least 200 signatures last year in support of moving the kabutarkhana.

3 No. of times it is cleaned every day