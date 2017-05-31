Mumbai: Khar station flaunts its new curves; others to follow

WR has begun work on clipping edges of iconic signboards; oval signs to sweep stations soon



The traditional signboards (left) have been replaced with new circular ones at Khar station

The traditional signboards at Mumbai's railway stations are finally getting a curvy makeover. Six months after mid-day had reported of Western Railway's (WR) plan to change the iconic diamond signboard to round, the signs at Khar station were the first to change.

We are looking at changing the shape of display boards across all stations in the city over the next two months," said Mukul Jain, divisional railway manager (Mumbai), Western Railway.

Sources said that the Western Railway has now written letters to the revenue department and collector's office to verify the Marathi spellings of other station names in the city, including Bhayander, Bandra and Vile Parle.

Confirming the same, a senior WR official told mid-day, "Once the spellings of the station names are finalised, we will change the signboards at other stations too."

While the shape of the signboards has been changed to round, the red-blue-white colour combination has been retained.

The size of the board, however, is smaller which may cause a problem with spotting.

Western Railway had first mooted the proposal to change the signboards after several station masters had received complaints about the sharp edges of the boards injuring commuters, especially the blind, as well as damaging commuters bags and clothes.

"Keeping this in mind, the new circular signage at Khar has been placed way above eye level," a source from the Western Railway said.

