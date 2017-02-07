Mumbai: Kids crushed to death on their way to school at Nalasopara

Speeding truck crushed two five-year-old children and severely injured three others at Nalasopara. Shocked by the incident, locals go on a rampage in the area and beat up the vehicle driver



An usual journey to school turned into a deadly one when a speeding truck crushed to death two five-year-old kids and severely injured three others, while they were crossing a road at Nalasopara East on Monday morning. Following the incident, locals went on a rampage in the area and blocked the road. Unable to control the mob, police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.



According to police, the incident happened around 10:15am near Santosh Bhavan area. The vehicle, which was coming from the Nalasopara side and heading towards the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, ran over the kids identified as Hawari Alman Kadir and Aditya Prajapati, killing them on the spot. Aditya’s uncle Satishkumar Yadav (25), Alman’s mother Afsana Begam Akhtar Husaain (35) and another person Sandeep Vishwakarma, who was crossing with them was grievously injured. The injured were immediately rushed to Allianz Hospital.

Shocked by the incident, the locals went on a rampage and created a ruckus in the area. When the cops arrived, the parents and some of the relatives of the deceased did not allow them to touch the bodies, as they refused to go for post-mortem. The mob even roughed up the driver identified as Shivkumar Kandu (30), who was later handed over to the police. The police said that despite repeated warnings when the locals refused to budge, they resorted to lathi-charge.

Speaking to mid-day, Aditya’s uncle Yadav said, “I came to Mumbai around 15 days ago in search of a job. I am staying at my sister’s house in Vinakay Welfare Society, Nalasopara East. Usually my brother-in-law drops Aditya to school but for the past couple of days I have been taking him.”

Narrating the incident, he further said, “On Monday morning Aditya and I left for his school in Santosh Bhavan area at the usual time. While we were about to cross the road near Nalasopara, a speeding truck came from the opposite side and hit us. Following the impact, I lay unconscious for a while. But on regaining consciousness, I found Alman, Afsana and Yadav lying on the road. Locals told me that Aditya had been shifted to Allianz Hospital but later I got know that he was dead.”

Alman’s uncle Saddam Hussain said, “He was the only child of the family. His mother, who is currently undergoing treatment, is still unaware of his death.”

When contacted, senior police inspector of Tulinj police station said, “We have booked the driver under sections 304(a) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC and 184 (driving dangerously) and 185 (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) of the Motor Vehicle Act. His blood samples have been taken for a clinical assessment to find out whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol or not. He will be produced before the court on Tuesday.”