Mumbai: Kin of stranded crew scan horizon as half of team returns home

"Why's my dad not amongst the (Malvia 7) crew members who returned to India?" asked a disappointed Krysal Vaz to her mother Assumption, eager to meet her father Clay, 52, who is among the six remaining on the supply vessel, for over eighteen months now at Aberdeen port in northeast Scotland, after their Mumbai-based company went bankrupt and hasn't been able to help the crew get back home.

Late on September 21, six from the crew landed in Mumbai from a British Airways flight after the Scotland court allowed them to go, asking Vaz and the other five to stay back till the vessel was auctioned.

A resident of Juhu, Assumption said, "We are happy that some of the crew members could finally return home. But I felt helpless when my daughter Krysal asked me why her dad wasn't amongst them."

"During our chat a day before, Clay told me that the Scotland court wanted some crew members to stay back to ensure that the auction process could be carried out in the next few months; a party has approached the court, showing interest in acquiring Malvia 7," she added.

"The only relief so far is that the court has assured that all those remaining onboard will be given compensation, besides their salary till July 2017, after the sale of the vessel.

"My husband worked with M/s GOL Offshore Limited for the last 29 years and was drawing a salary of Rs 45,000. His dues till July 2017 add up to over Rs 5 lakh. The worry, however, is that it's not clear how long they will have to wait for the vessel to get auctioned and the price it will fetch. I am also not sure about his provident fund and gratuity…" said Assumption.

Speaking to mid-day over the phone from UK, Clay said, "We are fine here now, in good health, and we don't have any problem with the supply of food and water. We are being taken care of by the International Transport Workers Federation. I will have to look for a job on return to India, but I am not sure if at this age it will be possible… I may have to start a small business."

Assumption said, "It all depends on the money he will get in the end. He's a good cook; so, I have told him to set up a small eatery by taking a place on rent here, and Krysal, who will complete her hotel management course in the next few years, will assist him."

When asked about the assistance being provided by the Indian High Commission in the UK, she added, "It is ready to provide them (the crew members) with the required documents, including flight tickets, right away and send them home. But if that happens, they won't be entitled to anything and will even have to forfeit their basic salary. Hence, it's in their interest to abide by the Scotland court and stay there."

Help has been continuously pouring in for Assumption from her family members and close friends, who are assisting her financially.

Sources in the shipping industry told mid-day that another vessel of GOL Offshore Limited — Malvia 36 — was stranded with crew members onboard off Mumbai coast for the last few weeks. This crew too hasn't been paid, nor does it have a regular supply of food and water onboard. It has, however, managed to touch base with the firm, and the problem is expected to be resolved after talks with the bankers by early next week.

When contacted, a crew member said, "We are in the process of resolving the issue; most probably by early next week it should all be settled."

mid-day had earlier spoken to a senior official involved in the liquidation process on behalf of Union Bank of India, who revealed that the bank had lent around Rs 35 crore to the company, which has offices in UAE and Malaysia, besides Mumbai. The company had then mortgaged Platform Service Vessel Malvia 7 a few years ago. The official added, "The company had taken similar loans from other private and nationalised banks, but due to the freight rate coming down drastically, it incurred heavy losses and struggled to break even. It was also finding it difficult to get the mandatory fitness certification for sail of voyage."

Gold Offshore Limited was one of the oldest and a pioneer in integrated offshore oilfield service, offering a broad spectrum since 1983. Facing a financial crisis, it's now on the verge of liquidation and several of its vessels are stranded. It's come to light that the company reportedly hasn't bothered to touch base with any of the crew members stranded in Scotland in the last few months.

