Mumbai: Kulbushan Jadhav's friends and relatives want Delhi to seek his release



In this photograph taken on March 29, 2016, Pakistani journalists watch a video showing Indian national Kulbhushan Yadav, arrested on suspicion of spying, during a press conference in Islamabad. Pic/AFP



A pall of gloom descended on a quiet suburban housing complex where former naval commander Kulbhushan Jadhav - sentenced to death by Pakistan - lived with his parents and other family members.

Shortly after the media flashed the news, several neighbours and close acquaintances living in Silver Oak building in Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, converged at the compound carrying handmade placards.

As a precaution, the police deployed around half a dozen constables outside the premises while some policemen visited the family living on the fifth floor.

Speaking with the media, the neighbours and friends said it was absolute nonsense that Jadhav could be involved in spying or any such activity he has been accused of.

"In fact, after taking retirement from the Indian Navy, he was trying to establish his own business. The Indian government must make all efforts to secure his release," one neighbor said.

Another neighbour, Subrato Mukherjee, said Jadhav and his family have always been very helpful to all the society members and he had even taken Marathi lessons from his parents.

"We could approach him for any problems or issues concerning the society and he was ever ready to help out," he added.

Several others demanded that the government must secure his release as soon as possible.

The family hails from Sangli and Jadhav's father is Sudhir Jadhav, who retired as a Mumbai Police officer.

He has consistently maintained that his son was framed in the case, but none of the family members was seen in public after the Pakistani military court pronounced the verdict.

Jadhav, 46, was reportedly arrested in Balochistan on March 3, 2016. Pakistani authorities said he allegedly used the alias Hussein Mubarak Patel.

The Pakistani military said he was arrested for "involvement in espionage and sabotage activities" and for waging war against Pakistan.