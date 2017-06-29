Mumbai: Kurla man caught with arms at Dadar



Ravindra Pawar with the RPF personnel who caught him with pistols, magazines and live rounds

Personnel of the Dadar Railway Protection Force (RPF) yesterday arrested a 30-year-old Kurla resident, who had concealed pistols, magazines and live rounds inside a gunny bag filled with 50 kg wheat. Identified as Ravindra Pawar, the accused, who came aboard Punjab Mail with two others, was caught after he alighted at the suburban station. His accomplices managed to give the police the slip and are wanted.

RPF officers said that on Wednesday around 8 am, when the express train pulled in, a cop, who was deputed at a baggage-scanning machine at Dadar, noticed a man moving suspiciously. The man was carrying a gunny bag and walking towards the exit, when the policeman intercepted him.

On checking the bag, two handmade pistols, two magazines and 22 live 7.65-mm rounds were found stuffed in 50 kg wheat. Pawar was handed over to the Dadar GRP. During interrogation he revealed that he and his accomplices had come from Jhansi. A case has been registered under the Arms Act.