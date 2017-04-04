Mumbai: Lack of aadhaar card ruins underprivileged kid's cruise ship dreams

30 children of sex workers, who were to spend a full day on a cruise ship, denied entry because some of them did not have Aadhaar cards

Costa Luminosa had invited the children as part of its charity initiative

Even as they volley over which authority is to blame, 30 underprivileged children became roadkill and missed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hop aboard and luxuriate on a cruise ship for one fabulous evening. Just two hours prior, they were notified that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) - responsible for port security - had declined to grant them clearance to make the trip.



Incidentally, even as they were earlier denied permission by Himanshu Pandey, Senior Commandant, CISF, responsible for the port security and movement of personnel in and out of the port, on the grounds that it might be a security issue due to the presence of the French Naval ship on the scheduled day — i.e. April 2 — he later relented after being assured that the group would only consist of girls ranging between 9-16 years of age and accompanied by the NGOs female staff. It was after all the applications were filed that it came to light that all members of the contingent did not have valid documents - Aadhaar, PAN card.

How the trip came to be

According to the organiser Lotus Destinations (Lotus DMC), the notable Italian cruise ship Costa Luminosa of Costa Cruises, currently on a world cruise and docked at Mumbai port, as part of its charity initiative, expressed her desire to host some underprivileged children on-board for a visit, followed by lunch and some entertainment. Accordingly, Lotus proposed that 30 children from a well-known NGO that provides shelter, food and education to children of single mothers, could be treated to the adventure. It was then that they approached Pandey. After his initial hesitance, he acquiesced and arrangements were made to host the children and necessary permissions were taken from Mumbai Port Trust on March 28. Additionally, documents for port entry and on-board visit were handed over to CISF and customs.

And then came the spoke in the wheel. KN Surendran, Director, Lotus DMC said, "As a standard practice, people entering port are given permission by CISF based on the identity card details submitted viz. Aadhaar, PAN card, driving licence etc. In this case, 17 children had Aadhar cards, two others had Aadhar acknowledgement slips, but the remaining 11 children were issued photo ID cards by the NGO. However, due to this, even those children with Aadhaar cards were denied entry to the port. Usually though, entry to the port is given on the basis of the ID documents submitted by the applicant (in this case, the NGO) and not each individual being subject to checking as it is not practical. Also, even MbPT had given their clearance."

What authorities say

Gautam Dey, Nodal Officer (Cruise), MbPT, told mid-day, "The children were scheduled to visit the cruise on Sunday for which we had issued the permission, but later, we came to know there was some issue with the CISF, because of which they could not board the cruise ship."

CISF PRO, Manjit Singh added, "On inquiring into the matter, it has been told to me by the staff that the group did not have proper and valid documents, and due to lack of documents, they could not be allowed in."

Disappointed 30

Surendran, however, claims, "This season, Mumbai port has seen cruise ships visited by many corporates, celebrities, and travel agents. So we are appalled as to how these children could be any security threat to the port. Such high-handed attitude, discrimination, indifference and arrogance on the part of CISF crushed the dreams of these socially deprived children," adding, "Equally unhappy is the ship, which was ready to host the children. Discretion, which belies logic and reasoning, coupled with arrogance of officials, can result in such unfortunate and unpleasant situations."