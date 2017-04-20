Mumbai: Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg to get Rs 137 crore facelift



A 30-metre-long stretch of LBS marg near Sion station will be widened to 90 feet from 60 feet. Pic/Shadab Khan

A section of one of the most important thoroughfares of the eastern suburbs – Lalbahadur Shastri Marg (LBS) – will soon get a much-needed facelift. On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) passed a proposal in the Standing Committee to undertake repair work worth Rs 137 crore on the Ghatkopar stretch of the road.

According to civic body officials, resurfacing of the 4.2-km stretch of the road would be undertaken in the next two years. Besides repairing and strengthening the drainage network, underground utilities will also be displaced. However, BMC is likely to face a number of issues, as many structures have come up on both sides of the road. MNS corporator and standing committee member Dilip Lande said, "There is no point passing a proposal for repair of LBS Marg, as the main issues are the existing structures on both the sides, which include commercial, residential and government offices. The civic body will hardly be able to do 10-20 per cent of the repair work on the stretch."

He further said, "First BMC should clear the encroachments. It already has a target of fixing 579 roads before May end. They even need to repair 28 bridges before the monsoon."