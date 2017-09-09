Mumbai: Lalbaug auction to be monitored by charity commissioner



Lalbaug cha Raja

The office of the charity commissioner is all set to monitor the auction of gold and silver offered to the Lalbaug Cha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal on Saturday evening.

In a report by Times of India, the Charity commissioner Shivkumar Dige, said, "We have appointed three inspectors to scrutinize the affairs of big Ganeshotsav mandals. We will engage independent chartered accountants to see how much these outfits earn and spend. They do submit their accounts to us annually but this should not be mere submission. After all this is public money."

In response, "We invite various authorities to our auction each year. Often income tax and sales tax officers are also present. We have nothing to hide since it is an open auction. We submit our annual accounts to the charity commissioner," Balasaheb Kamble, president of the Lalbaugcha Raja mandal said

What’s up for auction?

Amongst all the other ornaments there is also a 1 kg gold brick, a pair of golden idols of Ganesh-Lakshmi. Whatever is left over will be sold at market rate on September 11th and 12th.

As per commissioner Dige, the mandals should do more with the money they have than just using it for festivities. He said, "I had called a meeting of big mandals shortly after taking over and appealed to them to work for the welfare of the local community. For a start I urged them to fill potholes in their localities and spend at least 10% of their revenue on educational and medical charity. Some were resentful saying potholes is the BMC's responsibility but a few actually filled craters."

