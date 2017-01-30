Mumbai: Lalbaug flyover shuts down for traffic, yet again

For the second time in three months, the vital flyover had to be closed to vehicles for three hours for emergency repairs



Even after the Lalbaug flyover was opened to vehicular movement under the supervision of traffic police on Monday morning, heavy vehicles were not allowed to ply. Pic/PradeepâÂÂDhivar

Even as talk of demolishing long-lasting British era bridges in the city seems to take flight ever so often, it’s the newly constructed bridges of the BMC era that keep falling into disrepair. The latest is the vital Lalbaug flyover, which has developed gaps for the second time in the last three months. On the morning of January 30, at around 6 am, the city traffic police shut down the flyover for vehicular traffic for over three hours, as it repaired the gap between joints connecting two girders.

What's the issue?

The expansion joints connect two cement girders and when there is a gap in the joints, the girders separate, creating a rift that makes it dangerous for vehicles — especially two wheelers — to ply on them. "There was an issue with the rubber seal that was rectified and restarted for traffic at 9.32 am. Our men will go for detailed inspection today, but for now, we have opened it for vehicular movement," said S Kori, Chief Engineer (Bridges), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. However, as of now, the vehicular movement has been limited to light vehicles and under the supervision of traffic cops.

Deven Bharti, Joint CP (Law and Order) said, "BMC engineers have inspected the damaged portion of the bridge. We have opened Lalbaug flyover for light motor vehicles."

Double trouble

Meanwhile, the BMC officials didn’t confirm if it was the same spot as in November last when the Lalbaug flyover was shut for vehicles. At the time, a similar problem was noticed at the Chinchpokli end of the flyover when the rubber seal between the expansion joints came out. Back then, the BMC managed to take up detailed work during the weekend.

Past problems

The flyover had been riddled with construction related problems even before it was thrown open to public. In 2010, while its construction was underway, a beam collapsed on three cars and a motorbike, injuring one person.

Moreover, the very year the flyover was thrown open, potholes surfaced during the monsoon. In 2012, a concrete block from a component beneath the flyover collapsed on the junction below it.

Inputs from Asif Rizvi

