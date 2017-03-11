Mumbai: Late activist Mukul Sinha's son gets threat call from Ravi Pujari

Pratik Sinha, son of lawyer and human rights activist, late Mukul Sinha, has received a threat call allegedly from gangster Ravi Pujari, said police.

Sinha has filed an application with Ahmedabad police after receiving the threat call, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone-7, Vidhi Chaudhary. The local police have transferred the case to Crime Branch for further investigation, said Chaudhary.

Crime Branch investigating

"Sinha gave us an application on Wednesday after he claimed to have received a call from Ravi Pujari, who threatened him to stop writing (for his portals) or else face consequences.

"Since Crime Branch is already investigating similar cases related to Pujari, we have forwarded the application to them," said Chaudhary.

Sinha, who is known for his critical views on BJP and its governments, runs two news and opinion web portals.

'Stop writing or...'

According to Sinha, a person who claimed to be Ravi Pujari threatened to shoot him if he does not stop writing. "On one of my portals, I gave a phone number, which was once used by my late father. On Tuesday morning, a person called on that number and asked me to stop whatever I am writing. He further threatened that I will be shot dead if I do not follow his order," Sinha said.

"Since I knew that some politicians also received such threat calls recently, I approached Satellite police station and gave an application for further investigation," he added.

Others also threatened

During past two weeks, at least four Congress MLAs claimed to have received such threat calls from a person who identified himself as Ravi Pujari.

Yesterday, when the issue was raised in the ongoing Budget session in Gujarat Assembly, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja assured that the police is taking all necessary steps and will bust the entire network behind such calls very soon.