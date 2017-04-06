Mumbai: Leopard attack lights up the lives of Aarey Colony tribals

After mid-day highlighted locals' fear that the lack of lights was putting them in danger from leopards at Aarey Colony, the authorities are now installing streetlights and water pipes



mid-day found that streetlamps are already being installed at Chafyachapada and other tribal hamlets in Aarey Colony

This may be the first time that a leopard attack has brought good tidings. After decades of living in the dark, without adequate water or toilets, Aarey Colony tribals can finally look forward to a brighter future - public representatives have started installing streetlights and water pipes in the tribal hamlets.

This comes a fortnight after a three-year-old child was nearly dragged away by a leopard, placing the spotlight on how the lack of streetlights and other amenities had put the locals in constant danger of man-leopard conflict.

Fortunately, the toddler was rescued in time by his mother. And, the attack forced the authorities to sit up and take note of the problems faced by the villagers. mid-day visited the tribal hamlet of Chafyachapada yesterday, and found solar light poles and water pipes are already being installed. Local sources said that as many as 40 lamps would be installed in the forested stretches and along paths frequently used by locals.

Former Shiv Sena corporator Jitendra Valvi said, "We don't want any man-animal conflict to happen in the area, so, as per the guidance of Minister Ravindra Waikar (also local MLA), we have started the procedure to install the solar street lamps at Keltipada, Chafyachapada and Damupada."

"We have already met officials from BMC's water department and, soon, the water supply issue will also be solved," he added.