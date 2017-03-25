Mumbai: Leopard brings light to Aarey Colony tribals

Solar lights were also given to Vasudev Rinjad and his son Pranay, the leopard’s victim

Aarey Colony's tribal residents have lived in the dark for decades, but now it looks like leopards have brought light into their lives.

Days after a three-year-old was attacked by a leopard in the tribal hamlet Chafyachapada -- which locals blamed on the lack of basic amenities such as streetlights -- the authorities are now finally taking serious note of the issue. On Thursday, local MLA and Minister of State for Housing Ravindra Waikar met CM Devendra Fadnavis and told him that the lack of basic amenities was one of the most important causes of man-animal conflict. The same day, the Sena also distributed solar lights to locals.

mid-day had reported that just a day earlier, Waikar had visited the tribal residents but made excuses for not using his MLA funds to address their problems. Instead, he made the bizarre demand to kick out all leopards from their natural habitat in Aarey.



'Sena is pro-wildlife'

“Uddhavji and the entire family have always been pro-wildlife, so when he read about the leopard attack, he had a word with the local MLA and informed him that all basic amenities should be provided to the people, but leopards should not be portrayed in bad light,” said sources from the Sena.

On Thursday, Waikar also met other authorities such as the Forest, Tribal Welfare and the Dairy Development departments, and it was decided to expedite the process of providing basic amenities. One of the locals, Vasudev Rinjad told this reporter, “On Thursday, the people from our pada went to Mantralaya to meet various senior officials. The same evening, we were given solar lights that will help us in preventing man-animal conflict incidents. The minister has assured us that other facilities will also be provided.”

Waikar says

“As the local MLA, I have tried my best to provide basic amenities. The Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development departments do not give the NOC, saying that the area is a no development zone,” said Waikar, adding, “Following the man-animal conflict incident, we have distributed solar lights in the pada, and the forest department is also patrolling, apart from conducting awareness sessions to prevent man-animal conflict.”