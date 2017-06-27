Mumbai: Leopard filmed behind IIT-Bombay campus in Powai



Representational picture

A leopard was captured on video camera by an unknown person near IIT-Bombay's campus in Powai. The video has since gone viral on social media.

According to The Times of India, the location where the big cat was spotted was identified as a pipeline behind the campus area by Nikit Surve, from Wildlife Institute of India. This quelled rumours that the leopard was spotted inside the IIT-Bombay campus. Surve has filmed leopard sightings in the campus.

Watch video: Leopard sneaks into Goregaon girls hostel, attacks stray dog

Furthermore, the video of the leopard was shot in the restricted forest area. The pipeline stretches through Bhandup-Mulund area till Goregaon.

Also read: After three days, leopard leaves IIT Bombay

Authorities at IIT-Bombay say this isn't the first time that a leopard was spotted on or near the campus. An official from the institute confirmed the animal was not present at the hostel or academic area and that a advisory will be issued as per routine procedure.