A 35-year-old man lost his life when lightning struck him near the Mahalaxmi temple premises at around 5pm yesterday. Pravin Jadhav, a resident of Worli, was standing near Mona Apartment close to the Mahalaxmi temple, when the incident took place. Gamdevi police said passers-by rushed him to Nair Hospital but he was declared dead on arrival. The post-mortem is to be conducted today.



Unexpected rains lashed the city on Friday evening. Panicked Mumbaikars made a run for shelter as the heavens opened up. Pic/Sameer Markande

"The city was expected to get some showers, as the daytime temperature in the past two days was around 34 degree Celsius, which was more than one to two degree Celsius above the normal maximum temperature. The showers will bring some relief to citizens," K S Hosalikar, deputy Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, said.

The weather department has also issued a forecast of similar thundershowers today as well. According to the Met official, most of the times such thundershowers are the part of the returning monsoon.

Three die in Palghar

Lightning struck at various places across Palghar district, killing three and injuring 15 others. The lightning also caused damage to a temple and a bungalow in Thane city.