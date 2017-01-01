Mumbai: Listening to mother-in-law's death, daughter-in-law dies

One might have heard of constant fights between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law but in a unique case hearing the death of mother-in-law the daughter-in-law suffered a heart-attack and died in Girgaon’s, Kumbarwada area.

The incident happened at Bhaji Gali area near Gol Deol area in Girgaon. According to the locals and police on Wednesday night around 9 pm, Indubai Kashinath Vesvikar, 85, who was suffering from an illness started feeling uneasy. The family immediately called the local family doctor who declared Indubai dead.

But the daughter-in-law, Pratima Pradeep Vesvikar, 52, could not take the news of death of her mother-in-law and started shouting and crying. “You left me alone, why didn't you take me,” said Sunil Pangerkar a neighbor of the family.

Everybody tried controlling Pratima who was crying loudly. She started feeling uneasy and as the family doctor who had come to visit Indubai was still around he checked Pratima, found that her blood-pressure levels had gone down.

He advised the family to take her to J J Hospital and accordingly the they called for a cab and went, but the doctors declared Pratima dead on arrival.

“Pratima and Indubai stayed together for last 35-years when Pratima married Pradeep and came to the house of the Vesvikar’s. Last year when Indubai was admitted to J J Hospital Pratima took care of her and made sure she came back from hospital fit and fine. Everybody spoke of their relationship as that of a mother and daughter,” said Pangerkar.

“My grandmother Indubai used to always say, if I die I will take you (Pratima) with me. You have taken care of me more than anybody else even more than my husband,” said Ketan son of Pratima.

The family is in mourning and all the relatives have been visiting them due to the sudden deaths of two members in the family.

Pratima had two sons Ketan and Jeetendra and both are married and stay together.

“My mother and grand mother did have fights but they loved and respected each other. They were more like friends and shared everything,” said Ketan.