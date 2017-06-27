Mumbai: LLB aspirants stumped by technical error in admission form

Technical error says graduates with less than 49.5% are barred from admission to three-year course; rule says otherwise



The remark on a student's online admission form

Scores of LLB aspirants were in for a shock on June 23 while filling part one of the online admission form to the course. They got a remark saying those who have graduated with less than 49.5 per cent are not eligible for admission to the course.

While this was later blamed on a technical error, students were confused, and many approached the LLB department of the state's common entrance cell.

"When I filled up part one of the form, a remark came up on my online application, stating that as I had scored below 49.5 per cent, I am not eligible for the course, nor will my name appear on the merit list," said Nikhil D'Souza (26), a student who scored 47.43 per cent in graduation and 52 per cent in the Common Entrance Test (CET).

Officialspeak

However, putting an end to the confusion, Chandrashekhar Oak, commissioner of the state CET cell, said those who have scored a minimum 45 per cent while graduating are eligible for admission. "On June 23, after the site for online registration forms began for students who cleared the CET, we received a number of complaints pertaining to the remark. It was a technical error, which will be rectified tomorrow, and students who have scored at least 45 per cent will not receive any such remark on their application."