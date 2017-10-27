A group of women residing around JVPD scheme in Vile Parle West is all set to provide free food to the needy from Sunday.

The idea is the brainchild of Dr Roopa Doshi, who was inspired by the Neapolitan concept of one coffee free, wherein one not only pays for his or her beverage in a restaurant, but also purchases a unit for a total stranger, who could be low on cash. Doshi took five months to chalk out her plan along with her friends. Her volunteers will man a food booth where they will give away extra food collected from locals.

"Some of the biggest names in Bollywood and corporates reside in this area. They invariably have huge parties where lots of food tends to get wasted. Our idea is to utilise this extra food for the needy in nearby slums. The food will be tested for hygiene by two of our volunteers, who will be present at the booth from 9 am to 6 pm. The booth is situated at the corner of 5th and 6th road, in the municipal market," said Doshi.

Currently they will accept only vegetarian food. "We have also tied up with some underprivileged ladies who have been trained to cook and pack hygienic food. It will be sold at subsidised rates to good Samaritans and placed in the food box," said Vibhuti Javeri, a founder volunteer.

