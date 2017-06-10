Mumbai: Lovers end life after families come to know about illicit affair

Two separately married persons allegedly committed suicide in suburban Kandivali here after families came to know about their extra-marital relationship, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light last night after Krishna Varake (35) and Nilam Bhoir (21) were found hanging from a tree in a nearby forest area in Adiwasipada in Kandivali east, they said.

According to police, the duo was upset since their families disapproved of their relationship after learning about the extra-marital affair.

While Krishna, who works as gardener has two children with his wife, Nilam had left her husband and returned to her parent's home in Adiwasipada, Senior Police Inspector Dilip Yadav of Samtanagar Police Station said. Nilam's elder brother spotted the bodies and alerted the families as well as Samtanagar police, he added.

The bodies were handed over to parents after post mortem.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in this case and further investigation is on, he said.