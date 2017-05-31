Mumbai: Lucky escape for family as car rams into truck under bridge in Sion



The container truck stuck under the Sion foot overbridge; and the car that crashed into it. Pic/ Pradeep Dhivar

Four members of a family, including a seven-year-old, had a providential escape after their car crashed into a container truck in Sion early on Wednesday.

Around 12.30 am, the truck driver, bound for Chembur, misjudged the low height of the Sion foot overbridge near King’s Circle and drove the vehicle into it. This led to a traffic jam. While the traffic police tried to clear the road, a speeding Swift car crashed into the truck. The car driver sustained minor injuries, which were treated at Sion Hospital.

The other three car passengers escaped unscathed. While the car was being removed, another truck crashed into the vehicle stuck under the overbridge.

"No serious injury was reported in the accident," said a police official.

