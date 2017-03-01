Mumbai: Maid commits suicide after argument with mother



Picture for representation

A day after having a verbal tiff with her mother over her boyfriend, a 19-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan in a Lokhandwala society on Tuesday. Police have recovered a suicide note from the spot in which she claims responsibility for her death.

According to police, the deceased identified as Salma Khatoon, used to work as a maid for a couple staying in Cosmos building, Andheri west. Her employer Harbhajan Singh owned two flats in the building, of which one was used for storing goods. Salma used to stay in that flat.

A day before the incident, Salma's mother had caught her speaking to her boyfriend over phone and both had a heated argument over the issue.

Nobody to be blamed

On Tuesday, when Salma did not turn up for work, her mother went to the building looking for her. When she along with Singh rang the bell, she did not respond.

Thereafter, they opened the door using duplicate keys and found her hanging. In the suicide note she had mentioned that no one was to be blamed for her death. Speaking to mid-day, senior inspector of Oshiwara police station Subhash Khanvilkar said, "An accidental death case has been registered. Further investigation into the matter is on."